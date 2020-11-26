Ignis (IGNIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.25 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Ignis has a market cap of $20.25 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Upbit and Coinbit. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00027739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00164453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.01012217 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00269538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00175563 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Vebitcoin, STEX, Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

