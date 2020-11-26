Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.71.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO stock opened at C$24.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.