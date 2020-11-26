Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $813.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Impinj by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 430.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth $108,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

