Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $87.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,380,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Innospec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after buying an additional 91,785 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Innospec by 64.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 241.8% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 82,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 58,024 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

