Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $798.46 million, a P/E ratio of -401.07 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inogen by 370.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8,289.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inogen by 99.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

