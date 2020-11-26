Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $798.46 million, a P/E ratio of -401.07 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $76.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inogen by 370.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8,289.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 148,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inogen by 99.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
