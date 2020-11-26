Insider Buying: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Buys $12,699.43 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $12,699.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Eric Dobmeier bought 500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00.

KDNY stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $577.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

