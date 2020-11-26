Insider Buying: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Buys $12,699.43 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $12,699.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 19th, Eric Dobmeier bought 500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,750.00.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00.
KDNY stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $577.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.