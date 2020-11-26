Insider Buying: Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Buys $31,000.00 in Stock

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Mark Richard Patterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,425.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Richard Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Richard Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.21. Creatd Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54).

About Creatd

Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.

