Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CFO Buys $13,600.00 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CFO John P. Gandolfo bought 4,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EYEN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

