Insider Buying: IXUP Limited (IXU.AX) (ASX:IXU) Insider Purchases 4,545,454 Shares of Stock

IXUP Limited (IXU.AX) (ASX:IXU) insider Julian Babarczy purchased 4,545,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$249,999.97 ($178,571.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.61.

About IXUP Limited (IXU.AX)

IXUP Limited engages in the development and commercialization of software in Australia. The company provides a secure and private data analytics and collaboration platform that offers data insights, as well as prevents loss and misuse of identifiable data. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Parramatta, Australia.

