Insider Buying: John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Insider Purchases £81,000 in Stock

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

Shares of MNZS opened at GBX 191.29 ($2.50) on Thursday. John Menzies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 489.50 ($6.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

