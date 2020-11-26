Insider Buying: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Director Antony C. Ball bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $23,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UEPS stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEPS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

