Insider Buying: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Buys 765 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $11,635.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,529.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $693.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Auto Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

