Insider Buying: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Buys 765 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $11,635.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,529.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:STFC opened at $15.81 on Thursday. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $693.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in State Auto Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STFC shares. Sidoti raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Auto Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
