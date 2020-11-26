Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells 17,969 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Todd Wider sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $23,898.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 954,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Wider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

