Insider Selling: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) SVP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) SVP David J. Marguglio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.