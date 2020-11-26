Insider Selling: Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,550.00 in Stock

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) major shareholder Hets Llc sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $13,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Hets Llc sold 500 shares of Altabancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $13,535.00.

Shares of ALTA opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

ALTA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

