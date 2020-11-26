Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $235,160.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AYX opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.17 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -434.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

