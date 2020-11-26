Insider Selling: Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO Sells $1,366,779.60 in Stock

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATKR stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 51.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 126.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 462,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 258,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,152,000 after purchasing an additional 194,598 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

