Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Sells $1,171,985.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BERY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 37.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

