Insider Selling: Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Sells $1,029,060.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,993,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,507,000 after acquiring an additional 860,929 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,153,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,927,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,767,000 after acquiring an additional 649,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,811,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,281,000 after acquiring an additional 589,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. UBS Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

