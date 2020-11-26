Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBNK stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.21.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

