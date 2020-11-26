Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Sells $1,425,340.80 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $115.47.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 44.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

