Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $13,652,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $13,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,068,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
DELL stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
