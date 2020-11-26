Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells $13,652,000.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $13,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,068,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DELL stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,867 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,096,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,981,000 after purchasing an additional 732,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

