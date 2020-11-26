Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 18,852 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,607,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.

On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $3,607,464.96.

On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $525,868.20.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,319,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 203,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,688 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

