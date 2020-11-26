Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $672,520.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.26, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,676.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $318.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.18.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 57.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

