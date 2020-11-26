Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $382,343.75 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $382,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Patrick Brickley sold 5,581 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $843,400.72.

EVBG stock opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 0.63. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.52 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.21.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

