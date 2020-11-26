Insider Selling: HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) COO Sells $18,401.84 in Stock

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) COO Paul W. Geiger III sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $18,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HPR opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. HighPoint Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $99.00.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

