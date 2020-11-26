Insider Selling: HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Director Sells $41,805.24 in Stock

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Director Randy I. Stein sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $41,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. HighPoint Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

