Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after acquiring an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

