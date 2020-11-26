Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.25.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after acquiring an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after acquiring an additional 220,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.