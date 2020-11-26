Insider Selling: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Sells 866 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $21,693.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LARK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

