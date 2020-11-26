Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO Sells $1,773,156.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, David Day sold 12,795 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50.

On Monday, November 9th, David Day sold 30,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $366,900.00.

On Friday, November 6th, David Day sold 39,399 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $453,088.50.

On Wednesday, October 14th, David Day sold 11,779 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $19.58.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 31.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

