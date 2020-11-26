Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Tuesday, November 24th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16.

Shares of MGNI opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,775,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $20,494,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $18,548,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth about $13,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.