Insider Selling: Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Sells $186,525.00 in Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.40. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritor by 2,875.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 198,077 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in Meritor by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

