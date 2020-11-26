Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $220,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $270.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 139.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

