Insider Selling: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Sells $12,064.65 in Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Glen Burkhardt sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $12,064.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.69 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.