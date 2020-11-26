Insider Selling: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Sells $12,064.65 in Stock

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) VP Glen Burkhardt sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $12,064.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.69 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.09). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

