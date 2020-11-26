Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells $3,716,000.00 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 10th, Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

