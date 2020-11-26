Insider Selling: The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) Insider Sells £128,034.06 in Stock

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) (LON:EDIN) insider Glen Suarez sold 24,717 shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77), for a total value of £128,034.06 ($167,277.32).

Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 534 ($6.98) on Thursday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335.50 ($4.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 644 ($8.41). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 463.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 26.56 and a quick ratio of 25.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (EDIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.03%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

