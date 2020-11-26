Insider Selling: The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells $35,300.00 in Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $428.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLIC. ValuEngine cut The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 139,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

