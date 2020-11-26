Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) COO Sells $6,895,293.00 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Home Depot stock opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

