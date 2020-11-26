Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) COO Sells $6,895,293.00 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Home Depot stock opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.
The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
