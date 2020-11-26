Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $1,952,500.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $623,755.90.

On Thursday, November 12th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $956,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

