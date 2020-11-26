Insider Selling: Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Sells $2,106,670.88 in Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaxart stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vaxart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vaxart by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

