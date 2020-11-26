Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $1,327,250.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42.

On Monday, August 31st, Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $268.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.74. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 130.27, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

