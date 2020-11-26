Insider Selling: Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Sells $757,811.58 in Stock

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,654 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $325,938.06.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $529,611.45.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $324,368.55.

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $83,330.34.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 519,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,464,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

