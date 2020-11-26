Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

