Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of Integer stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 26.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Integer by 271.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integer by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.