Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 17,843 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $736,335.60.

On Friday, November 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,466 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $806,340.02.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $397,801.50.

IBKR stock opened at $52.64 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

