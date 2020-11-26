Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $573,000.00 and a PE ratio of 1.52.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 million during the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells metal enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers Nema 1/12 cabinets and enclosures for use in data and electronic control applications; Nema 4/4x cabinets for control gateways or data rooms; Nema 4/4x enclosures for wall-mount, pole-mount, and free-standing enclosures with one door; and traffic control enclosures for traffic control equipment.

