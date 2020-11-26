Investors Purchase Large Volume of Palantir Technologies Put Options (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 267,991 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the typical volume of 41,203 put options.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,438,733 shares of company stock valued at $189,650,527 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,906,000.

PLTR stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $29.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

