Ioannis Kouzilos Sells 1,000 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) insider Ioannis Kouzilos sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $10,830.00.

Shares of PDLB opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDLB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 154.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 674.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land.

