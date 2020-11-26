Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IONS. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.