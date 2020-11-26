iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.68

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.68 and last traded at $60.68, with a volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

